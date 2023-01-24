Thomas “Jack” Hester Jr., 75, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 12, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Thomas Jackson Hester Sr. and Minnie Catherine Basinger Hester. Jack retired from Pilot Steel where he worked as a welder and fabricator. He was a big UK fan, enjoyed working in his garden, and enjoyed working with his hands building and repairing things. Jack also loved going hunting and fishing.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Drace, and her husband, Billy Drace Sr.
Jack is survived by his wife of 34 years, Diane Martin Hester; his children, Carla Dockery, Paula (Shannon) Caldwell, David (Angie) Thompson, Dana Thompson, and Lee (Salanda) Bowman; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Irwin and Ruth Rager; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Jack will be noon Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pete Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jack Hester may be left at www.glenncares.com.
