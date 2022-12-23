BEECH CREEK — Thomas John “T.J.” Perdue of Beech Creek, went to be in the arms of Jesus, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 8:32 p.m., at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born March 25, 2022, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Thomas John Howard, with whom he shared a name.
He is survived by his mother, Mykaela Elizabeth Perdue; grandmother, Elizabeth Dora Perdue; step-grandfather, Brian Brown; great-grandmother, Dora Roanna Howard; great-grandmother, Georgia Perdue; great aunts, Pauline (Patrick) Covington, Debora Howard, Caroline Howard, and Frances Corbitt Perdue; aunt, Nevaeh Perdue; uncles, Quenten Perdue, Xavier Perdue, and Zander Brown; and by many cousins and extended family members that greatly loved him.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Greg Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
