Thomas Joseph Hamilton, 70, of Lewisport, died on February 9, 2022. He was born in Daviess County on June 8, 1951, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth O’Bryan Hamilton. Tommy was retired from Domtar.
In addition to his parents, Tommy is preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Patsy Tate Hamilton; sons, Phil (Beth) Hamilton and Justin Taylor; grandchildren, Kelsey and Zachary Hamilton, Ashley (J.R.) Miller, and Tabitha and Nakota Taylor; and siblings, Pam (John) Scott, Martha (Glenn) Brown, Bonnie (Jon) Howard, Cecilia (Nick) Burch, and Kenny (Jenny) Hamilton.
All services will be private.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
