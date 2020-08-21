MONROE, Ohio — Thomas K. Mattingly, 67, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He retired from Swedish Match with over 41 years of service. Tom was a member of Springdale Nazarene Church and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and watching UK Wildcats basketball. He also loved his country and loved watching his grandsons play sports.
He is survived by his sons, Lance (Kim) Mattingly and Clint Mattingly; grandchildren Caitlyn, Nolan and Garrett; brothers Bill Mattingly, Ron (Anna) Mattingly, James Mattingly and Robert Mattingly; as well as nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He
was preceded in death by
his wife, Carla J. Mattingly; and parents Francis and Alberta Mattingly.
A public walk-through visitation will be from 10:30 a.m to noon Monday at the Springdale Nazarene Church (11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246) with Pastor Marshall Duke officiating. Funeral services will follow the visitation at noon at the church. Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Springdale Nazarene Church Military Support Group. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.
