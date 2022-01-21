CLUTE, Texas — Thomas Kevin “Big T” Shelton, 65, of Clute, Texas, formally of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Thomas loved his job as a heavy equipment mechanic and had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles. But most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.
Thomas is survived by his mother; Joanmarie Williams and husband Stu; daughter, Jacqueline Shelton; son, Darrin Shelton; two sisters, Bonnie Bennett and Georgette Shelton Goode; three brothers, Bryan, Barry and Dean Shelton; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Stanley Shelton; son, Christopher
Moore; two sisters, Terry Jensen and Denise Minnear; brother, Gilbert Shelton; two grandsons, Kevin Davidson and Stanley Shelton.
Visitation was held at Stroud Funeral Home on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 4 — 6 p.m.
The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date in Kentucky.
