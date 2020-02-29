Thomas Kevin Riney, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 13, 1969, to Joseph David Riney and the late Becky Ruth Morton Riney. Thomas served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed watching University of Kentucky basketball, shooting guns and working on cars, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Thomas is survived by his children, Cole A. Riney and Anna C. Riney; his siblings, Joseph David (Donna) Riney Jr., Michael Todd Riney, Mark Alan (Liane) Riney and Holly (Corey) Conkright, all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Alphonsus Church Building Fund, 7925 Highway 500, KY-56, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the College Fund for Thomas Kevin Riley’s Children, c/o the Riney family, 8100 Riney Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Thomas Kevin Riney at www.haleymcginnis.com.
