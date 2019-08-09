NOVATO, Calif. -- Thomas L. "Tom" Hagan of Novato passed away June 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Tom was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Whitesville to the late Lucian and Rose Hagan. After graduation from St. Mary of the Woods High School, Tom joined the Army and served in Korea before being stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco, where he met the love of his life, Darlene Checchi. A sister, Emma Hagan, preceded Tom in 1963. Tom was a correctional guard at San Quentin State Prison and then became a firefighter at San Quentin. He loved his job as a firefighter and retired in 2000 after 28 years of service. Tom then became involved with the Novato Senior Center and the local branch of the VFW.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Darlene; daughters Debbie (Steve) Smith and Cathy (Dean) Liversedge; grandchildren Brad and Kevin Smith and Natalie and Hayley Liversedge; and siblings Sharlene Hatfield, Jerry Hagan, Sue Mudd, Marie Crum and Mike Hagan.
Services are 11 a.m. PDT Saturday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Novato. Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist Mr. Hagan's family.
