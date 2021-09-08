Thomas Lee Bruner, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Owensboro to the late Wilbur and Beulah Alexander Bruner. Tom retired from Whirlpool Corp. in Evansville, Indiana, and served in the Army National Guard from 1963-1964. He was of the Baptist faith. Tom loved sitting in his recliner watching Westerns, reading up on history, fishing and going on adventures with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Martina Fay Varble Bruner, in 2013; a brother, Robert T. Bruner; sister Wilma Bruner Adcock Edwards; brothers-in-law Leonard Oller, Robert Adcock, and Lum Edwards; and sister-in-law Alice Bruner.
He is survived by a son, Timothy Wayne Bruner; daughter Tonya O’Bryan (Neil); grandchildren Ashlee O’Bryan, Jacob O’Bryan and Joseph O’Bryan; sister Aileen Oller; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Tom Bruner Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
