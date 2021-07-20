GREENVILLE — Thomas Lee Griffin, 79, of Greenville, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Tom was born on Jan. 4, 1942, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He attended the University of Tennessee and was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He moved to Greenville in 1961 with TVA where he had a lifelong career as a line engineer. He joined the National Guard in 1964 where he retired after 26 years as a Sergeant First Class in Company C, 1st Battalion 123d Armor, 149th Brigade, 35th Infantry Division (mech). He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf at Greenville Country Club where he was a long-time member.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Mohon Griffin; and his parents, T.L. and Gladys Griffin.
He is survived by his son Scott Griffin, of New York City, New York; two daughters, Cindy (Mark) Rutherford, of Belton, and Melissa (Lynn) Dukes, of Brentwood, Tennessee ; one granddaughter, Sydney Dukes, of Brentwood, Tennessee; one sister, Gerry Ann (Larry) Bosworth, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; three nephews, Majeed Molavi, of Chattanooga, Mehdi (Julie) Molavi, of Carmel, Indiana, and Mahmoud (Kelley) Molavi, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He had several great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Gary’s Funeral Home by the Reverend Ron Metheny. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021 after 10 a.m. until service time at 3 p.m. Burial, with military honors, to follow in Old Jackson Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of sending flowers, donations may be given to the Wounded Warriors Project or a local Hospice Care.
