Thomas Leo Thompson, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Gerald N. and Josephine Hodgkins Thompson. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for 63 years. He was also a part of the construction crew that built Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount and he retired from Kroger and Local Union 227.
Thomas loved his family and enjoyed every minute with his grandkids. He enjoyed taking bus trips all over, visiting several cities in the United States. Thomas was the kindest man you ever met; he loved everyone. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, camping, and playing his guitar.
Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Thompson, Hillary (Marie) Thompson, Elmo (Theresa) Thompson, James Thompson, Charles Dennis (Noretta) Thompson, Martine (Jack) Haley, Helen (W.S.) Lanham, and Elizabeth (Jim) Thomas.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary “Robbie” Hayden Thompson; his daughter, Kelly Thompson (James “Toy”) Barnes; and his grandchildren, Austin Michael Farris and Thomas Hunter Barnes.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 and/or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the church.
