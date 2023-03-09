Thomas Merle Burton, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Apr. 7, 1936, on a Daviess County farm to the late Merle Wilson and Helen Thomas Burton. Mr. Burton attended city schools and met his first and lifelong love, Patricia, as a student at Central Junior High. He was a 1954 graduate of Owensboro High School where he was very involved in band, ROTC, and choir. Mr. Burton served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for six years. He attended Kentucky Wesleyan College and majored in chemistry before joining his wife’s family business, Sure Gas. He became the owner of that company and retired in 1989 having served as president of Kentucky LP Gas Association. He had also owned Dove Transportation and was a partner in Limos by Knight.
Mr. Burton was a life-long and very active member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church where his activities included the Open Door Sunday School Class, youth counselor, sanctuary choir, and preparing Wednesday night meals.
He served as Santa Claus around Owensboro for 25 years, with 20 of those as Santa for the parade. This began through his membership in the Lion’s Club where he served in many local and state offices, attaining the role of Chairman of the District Board of Governors and becoming a Melvin Jones Fellow. Mr. Burton was also a member of the Owensboro Jaycees.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Burton Walker; brother-in-law, Bill Walker; son-in-law, Phillip Kevin Landgrave; and a nephew, Michael Burton.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 64 years, Pat Fiorella Burton; children, Steve Burton (Becki), Barbara Landgrave, and B.J. Burton; grandchildren, Chris Burton (Amanda), Meagan Burton Broerman (Ben), Kristen Landgrave Thurman (Chris), Drew Landgrave (Katie), Paul Burton, John Landgrave (Mary), and Ben Landgrave (Kimberli); great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Emmie, Addison, Easton, Amelia, Eevee, Elise, Makenna, Thomas, Kacy, Barry, Claire, Sam, Allie, and Margaret; a brother, Harold Burton (Patty); many nieces, nephews, and extended family who will love and miss him.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Settle Memorial United Methodist Church Youth Fund, P.O. Box 1756, Owensboro, KY 42302, Owensboro Lion’s Club, 2707 Breckenridge St., STE 1, Owensboro, KY 42303, or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
