Thomas Murray Kelly, 88, passed away peacefully at Wellington Parc Friday, Mar. 10, 2023. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Murray Kelly and Elizabeth Grimsley Kelly. He was married to the late Sybil Sherman Kelly of Harlan, who died May 28, 2016. Tom was a survey engineer and retired from the State of Kentucky Highway Department. He was a member of Sorgho Baptist Church.
Tom was a lifelong resident of Stanley. He was an avid sportsman and true outdoorsman who loved the country, nature, and hunting wildlife of all kinds, especially ducks. He was a pro at calling ducks. The ducks would get so close you could see their eyes because of Tom’s duck call. Was that because he was great at it or was it because he was so frugal that he didn’t want to waste one shot?
In addition to his parents and his wife, Sybil, he was also preceded in death by twin sons, who died at birth.
Tom leaves behind his sister-in-law, Juanita Slusher; Sybil’s nieces and nephews; as well as close cousins, Tony and Janet Kelly; and his most special hunting friend, Frank Miller. Oh, the stories they could tell!
Special thanks to all his caretakers over the last six years and Time Savers of Kentucky.
The graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, at Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
His self-appointed surrogate son, Phil Lambert, a hunting buddy, and loving caretaker, requests that expressions of gifts and condolences be sent to Kentucky Wesleyan College Scholarship Fund in memory of Tom’s loving wife, Sybil at 3000 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
