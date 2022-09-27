BEAVER DAM — Thomas Neal Loney I, 71, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He owned his own electrical business.
Survivors: son, Thomas N. Loney II (Laura); daughter, Melissa Kobylinski (Rob); sister, Patricia Renfrow; and brothers, Michael (Shiela) Loney, John Loney, Tim (Lori) Loney, and Mark (Michelle) Loney.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented