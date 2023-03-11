CALHOUN — Thomas O’Daniel Jr., 74, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. Tom was born Jan. 27, 1949, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Ralph and Lillian Sands O’Daniel. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in Alaska. He retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a part of the Division of Forestry Service. Tom was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good story.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Kelley-O’Daniel; children, Candace Kelley and Christopher Kelley; and a grandchild, Zoey Kelley, aka Chumpkin.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be mailed to the family c/o Sandra Kelley, 649 J. W. Bailey Road, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
