ROCKPORT, Ind. --Thomas Odean Benton, 69, of Rockport, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Rockport.
He served in the U.S. Navy and had worked as a boilermaker out of Local 374.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Marie Benton; children Aaron P. Benton and Matt B. Benton; and sibling John Allen Benton.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.; and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
