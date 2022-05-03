Thomas Paul Murray Sr. passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Hempstead, New York on January 12, 1947, he was the son of the late Owen and Anna Frances Ferguson Murray. Tom grew up in Malverne, New York and graduated from Central High School. He began his studies at New York University, but was drafted into the Army on September 14, 1966. He deployed to Vietnam the next year with the 1st Calvary Division and was wounded in action for which he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Army Commendation Medal. He returned to New York in 1968 and completed his studies and secured a position at Hatzel & Buehler, Inc. in Manhattan, New York as an electrical draftsman and estimator. During his tenure at HB, he worked on projects at the World Trade Center, the Empire State Building, the Bank of America Building and many others.
In 1978, he was hired by Dynalectric Company as a Heavy Industrial Electrical Estimator and Project Manager for the Owensboro, Kentucky office. He spent the last 16 years of his career as the Electrical Estimating Group Leader at Industrial Contractors located in Evansville, Indiana.
Tom loved spending time with his family and dearly loved his grandchildren. The holidays were always his favorite time of the year. His hobbies included fishing and woodworking along with his passion for NASCAR, Kevin Harvick being his favorite driver.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Owen. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Susan of Owensboro and his sons, Tom, Jr (Jennifer Wimsatt) of Owensboro, Kevin of Chester, Pennsylvania, William and wife Gizem of Great Neck, New York and Brian and wife Melissa of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Drew and his wife Brie of Owensboro, Caitlin of Evansville, Indiana, Austin and Brenden also of Owensboro and Elliot of Great Neck, New York.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Services are private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented