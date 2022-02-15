LIVERMORE — Thomas Peter DeYoung, 46, of Livermore, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 6 a.m. at his residence. He was an operator for Owensboro Riverport and a member of Community Church in Calhoun.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Whitmer DeYoung; son, Taylor (Bryanna) DeYoung; daughter, Savanna (Michael) Burchfield; father and step-mother, Edward and Deborah DeYoung; mother, Charlene Hillard; brother, Jon DeYoung; step-brother, Billy Hillard; and step-sisters, Julie Trimble and Jenny Albin.
Service: Noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Point Pleasant Cemetery in Centertown. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
