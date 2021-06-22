PRINCETON, Ind. — Thomas Ray “Tom” Dever, 81, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Princeton. He was born in Ohio County, on Nov. 6, 1939, to the late George Henry and Mary Pauline (Farmer) Dever. Tom was very much a family man and loved them dearly. He served in the ministry at Humble Valley General Baptist Church in Ohio County and played the guitar in church and many other venues. Tom had resided in Princeton since 1968, coming from Evansville. He worked and retired from Potter & Brumfield in Princeton as a mechanical engineer in research and development after 30+ years and bowled on the P & B Bowling league. After retirement, he was a substitute teacher. He was a member of Enon General Baptist Church near Princeton.
Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Martha Sue Anderson Dever, of Princeton; a daughter, Martha Marie Dever Reynolds, of Princeton; a granddaughter, Ella Marie Reynolds, of Princeton; two sisters, Anna Faye Roach and Rachel Ellen Dever, both of Hartford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins who he dearly loved.
Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary Jo Stewart and Stephen Douglas Dever.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Enon General Baptist Church, 3467 S US Highway 41, Princeton, IN 47670 with Pastor Tammy Scheller officiating. Interment will follow at Deer Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Tell City. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton.
Tom’s family wants to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to Heritage Hospice nurse, Sandy Dyer, additional friends and family that made caring for Tom at home possible, and for all the love and prayers.
In remembrance of Tom, the greatest gift to give is love to one another. “Love is all that really matters.” Donations may be made in memory of Tom to Enon General Baptist Church or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org/donate. Envelopes will be available at the church.
You may leave a message of sympathy in memory of Tom at www.colvinfuneralhome.com. Colvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dever family.
