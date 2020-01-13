Thomas Robert Buzzard Sr., 57, of Philpot passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Hardy and Betty Sue Bendell Buzzard. Mr. Buzzard was a member of the Cherokee nation and very proud of his native American heritage. He had a great sense of humor and took great joy in playing practical jokes on folks. He was an avid outdoorsman; enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and gardening. He also enjoyed board games and especially playing dominos and cards.
Surviving are his children, Tamera (Johnathon) Poynter of Philpot, Thomas (Holly) Buzzard, Jr. of St. Ann, Illinois, Jenna Buzzard of Philpot; Anthony Buzzard and Austin Buzzard of Owensboro, James Murphy of Oklahoma, and Jeremy Murphy of California; and grandchildren Marlayna Buzzard, Brandon Murphy, Alex Murphy, Nunu Murphy, and River Murphy. Mr. Buzzard was one of 22 children including, Susan Rolon of Romeoville, Illinois, Perry Miscovich of Florida, and Nancy Crockett of Oklahoma.
Visitation for Mr. Buzzard will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Buzzard Family, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Thomas Buzzard may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
