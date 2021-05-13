Thomas Roger Clark, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Owensboro to the late Robert and Florence Bivins Clark. Thomas was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Stephen Cathedral. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Clark; his son, Dirk Clark; his sister, Pasty Clark; and a great-grandchild.
Thomas is survived by his daughters, Karla Barrentine and Jill Strenke; his grandchildren, Josh Clark, Christin Barrentine, Ashley Barrentine, Justin Clark and Jeonna Clark; 13 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Orbin Clark, Ruford Clark and Joe Clark; his sisters, Betty Bumm, Merle Sell and Imagine Schwartz; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Thomas Clark may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
