Thomas Russell “Tom” Sacra, 85, of Philpot, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Owensboro, to the late Joe Claude and Vela Mae Marsh Sacra. Thomas worked in the oil industry as a driller, and he also worked as a production line supervisor at Commonwealth Aluminum Factory. He took great pride in his work and will be remembered as a “great man,” his grandson stated. Thomas was a great provider, one who enjoyed being outdoors with a fishing pole and a line cast. He also enjoyed watching a good NASCAR race. Known to have a giving and charitable heart, everyone he met noticeably admired him. He had a way with people; making them feel comfortable and appreciated. In his younger years, Thomas enjoyed building race cars with his brothers.
Aside from his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Hill Sacra; his second wife, Pernie “Pat” Sacra; a daughter, Sharon Watkins; and siblings, Lois, Joe, and Melnita.
Thomas is survived by his children, Ronald (Wendi) Sacra and Janet Vickers; his companion, Wanda Curtis; two grandchildren, Shawn Higgs and Kevin Higgs; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rhoda Sacra and Dorcas Nesmith; and a brother, Ray (Alice) Sacra.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and Thursday from 10 a.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Thomas in person at the visitation or funeral is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Sacra.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Thomas and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented