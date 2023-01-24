GREENVILLE — Thomas Shawn Ray, 51, of Greenville, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Survivors: companion, Amy McKinney; children, Aaric Ray, Logan Graham, Tiffany McIntosh, Kayti Bratcher, and Isabel Tanoury; step-children, Tyler Groves and Taylor Groves; and father, Terry Ray, Sr.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
