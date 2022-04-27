Thomas Stephen “Steve” Lossie, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born February 4, 1953, in Daviess County to the late William T. Lossie and Frances Nalley Lossie. Steve retired from St. Vincent Warrick Hospital and was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church. He loved photography and reading and was always prepared for everything.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cindy Byrum Lossie; daughter, Stephanie Lossie; son, Christopher Lossie; two brothers, Wade Lossie (Diane) and Don Lossie (Becky); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Steve requested that everyone wear colorful and comfortable clothing.
