GREENVILLE — Thomas Terry Spurlock, 74, of Greenville, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, after a brief illness. He was a Purple Heart recipient from the Vietnam War and retired from the TVA.
Survivors: wife, Sue; daughter, Jessica (Denny); son, Justin (Shannon); and son, Benjamin (Ashley).
Service: Noon Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Old Jackson Cemetery in Greenville with the burial to follow.
Expressions of sympathy: Wounded Warrior Project in Tom’s memory at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented