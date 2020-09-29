HARTFORD — Thomas “Tom” Lee Hardin, 77, of Hartford passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tom was a member of McHenry Baptist Church. He was retired from McHenry Brass, where he worked for 35 years.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon James Hardin; children, Suzanne Strong, Thomas A. Hardin, Dana Hardin Rowland and Derek Hardin; and brother, Lennie Carol Hardin.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
