Thomas “Tom” Morton Jr., 85, of Hartford passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born in Owensboro March 12, 1937, to the late Thomas C. and Mabel Hall Morton. Tom retired as a Vice President of Glenn Moore Distillery. He was a member of the Catholic Faith and Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed being outside golfing with friends, fishing, and gardening.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Morton, and sisters, Becky Riney and Patsy O’Bryan.
Tom is survived by his wife of 19 years, Renona Browning; son, Scott (Diana) Morton of Seymour, Indiana; daughters, Carol (Jerry) Dora of New Albany, Indiana and Alex Morton of Los Angles, California; brothers, Mike, David, and Philip Morton; and sister, Nancy Logsdon.
Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Morton.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Thomas “Tom” Morton Jr., at www.hartfordmemorial.com.
Commented