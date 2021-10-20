EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Thomas “Tom” Paul Hargitt, 78, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Indianapolis to the late George P. and A. Virginia (Gwinn) Hargitt.
He served overseas in the U.S. Marine Corps. Tom retired after some 40 years as a union electrician with the IBEW Local 16. He also worked on the Alaskan Pipeline. He was the owner and operator of T&D’s Tavern in Grandview, Indiana, for many years. Tom was a lifetime member of the American Legion Kapperman Post #44, where he served on the honor guard for many years and the VFW Post 1114. He was of the Catholic faith.
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Darlene (Weatherholt) Hargitt; sons Scott Hargitt (Becky) and Jason Hargitt (Cammie); daughter Stacia LeGate (Mark); sisters Sandy Mindiola and M. Georgann Mabry (Harry); and grandkids Lindsey, Allie, Caeson, Cassel, Eleanor and Amelia.
A service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Titzer Family Funeral Homes, Simpson Chapel 510 W. Jennings St., Newburgh, IN 47630 — (812) 853-8314. A visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with military rites.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Legion and/or VFW.
Sympathy wishes may be expressed at www.titzer
Arrangements are in the care of Titzer Family Funeral Homes.
