MORGANFIELD — Thomas “Tommy” Andrew Danhauer, 91, of Morganfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Deaconess Union County Hospital. He was born Feb. 9, 1929, to the late Bill and Freda Danhauer in Owensboro.
Tommy attended St. Charles Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland, before graduating high school from St. Francis Academy in Owensboro. He then attended Brescia College. After deciding floral design was his calling, he studied under and was schooled by the famous designer, Tommie Bright, in Chicago and attended the School of M. Buddy Benz of Houston. Mr. Danhauer started in the floral industry in 1946 with Tapscott’s Florist in Owensboro.
In 1952, he opened Danhauer Florist with his brother, Charlie, in Owensboro. Tommy and his family moved to Morganfield in 1965, and he opened what is now known as Danhauer Florist and Garden Center. Mr. Danhauer helped form the Kentucky Florists Association and served as the third state president. He was selected as the first Designer of the Year in 1962 and was inducted into the Kentucky Florists Hall of Fame. He also served in many different capacities at the state and national level with Florists’ Transworld Delivery, more commonly known as FTD.
Tommy was proud to serve in the Korean War with the National Guard Combat Engineers.
Mr. Danhauer served as president of Morganfield Chamber of Commerce and was selected as Outstanding Citizen in 1972. He was a president of Morganfield Lions Club and served as treasurer for over 20 years. He was chairman of the finance committee at St. Ann Church for over 20 years. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 5498 and Knights of Columbus Durbin Council. He was the past president of the Opportunity Center in Owensboro and the founder of the Opportunity Workshop. He helped with the groundwork of the Hugh Edward Sandefur Center in Henderson.
He loved people and took great pride in accepting them into his personal, family circle. He cherished hugs and kisses from his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Alan; his parents; and brothers Jimmy, Charlie, Norbert, and Father Richard.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 72 years, Rose Danhauer; one brother, Bill Danhauer of Owensboro; daughters Linda Williamson and husband Mike of Morganfield, Martha Bannister and husband Tony of Henderson and Ann Conn and husband David of Morganfield; sons Bruce and Jama Danhauer of Morganfield, Richard and Cindy Danhauer of Henderson, Mark and Sonny Danhauer of Morganfield and Lee Martin and Suzanne Danhauer of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; grandchildren Kelly May, Ashley Titzer, Benjamin Titzer, Karla Welch, Will Conn, Andrea Blair, Drew Danhauer, Bryce Danhauer, Chris Williamson, Kaci Johns, Arlee Blaker, Kyle Danhauer, Shawn Williamson, Claire Danhauer, Hayden Danhauer, Evan Danhauer, Ryan Danhauer and Grayson Danhauer; and 17 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.
