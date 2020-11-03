Thomas (Tommy) Birch Bell, 96, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born June 20, 1924, in Ohio County, to the late Walter J. and Lottie Bell. Tommy was a Staff Sergeant in WWII, seeing action in the Battle of the Bulge as part of the Army’s 106th Infantry Division and was a POW until being liberated by a British armored division in April 1945. He was the last living WWII POW in Daviess County. He later retired from General Electric after 37 years of service as a tool and die maker. He also owned and operated Bell’s Lock and Key Shop for several years.
Tommy was opinionated on most every topic. You never had to guess where he stood on an issue. However, under a sometimes gruff exterior, there beat a heart of gold where the love for his family and friends was deep and true. A devout Southern Baptist his entire life, he was a faithful supporter of Oneida Baptist Institute in Oneida, and was a former member of Hall Street Baptist Church and Buena Vista Baptist Church.
Tommy loved Owensboro Senior High football and was a season ticket holder for several decades. He also spent many hours watching his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats play basketball and football. He often remembered fondly “watching” UK on the radio as Cawood Ledford called the game.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Marguerite Bratcher Bell, and a daughter, Marion Sue (Susie) Basham.
Left to honor and cherish his memory are a step-daughter, Carol Wright; and a son, Albert (Al) and wife Lisa Bell; grandchildren, Lou and wife Vicki Richardson, Rob Basham, Adrienne and husband Steven Parks, Deanna Bell, and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heritage Place for their care and friendship over these last few years.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service with family members will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing to honor Tommy’s memory are encouraged to contribute to Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, Kentucky 40972.
Another member of the Greatest Generation has passed away. He is now safely in the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ where we are sure he has heard “well done, good and faithful servant”.
