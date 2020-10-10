Thomas “Tommy” Eugene Hagan, 85, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tommy was born on Feb. 25, 1935, to the late Fred and Marie Hagan.
He was retired from Texas Gas Transmission Corp. Tommy started his career there in the mail room and retired 46 years later after serving as the company’s controller. He was a long-standing member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish, where he served on the finance committee and acted as the treasurer of Lourdes’ picnic for over 20 years. Tommy loved nothing better than raising his voice to the Lord in church, although many who sat near him probably would have hoped for a more tempered enthusiasm on his part.
Tommy served his country in the Army Reserves and was an avid bowler and golfer. He was also a passionate fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Owensboro Catholic Aces and UK basketball.
He was preceded in death by brothers Jimmy, Maurice and Joe; and a sister, Patricia Hill.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, whom he met on a blind date, after which they were married for 64 wonderful years. Tommy is additionally survived by three children, Tom Hagan (Connie), Terri Lanham (Dale) and Tim Hagan, all of Owensboro; his six beautiful granddaughters, all affectionately known as “Granddad’s Girls,” Keeley Hagan Lieto, Kelsey Hagan Mercer, Lauren Lanham Ebelhar, Leah Lanham Ralston, Alexandria Rae Boatwright and Bailey Hagan; his five great-grandchildren; a sister, Lydia Stowers of Owensboro; a brother, Donnie Hagan (Vivian) of Pierceton, Indiana; a brother-in-law, Mike Terry (Margaret) of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mr. Hagan shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the door under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
