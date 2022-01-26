HAWESVILLE — Thomas “Tommy” Eugene Jones, 62, of Hawesville, passed away on January 13, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1959, to Walter and Madaline (Fowler) Jones.
Tommy was preceded in death by his son Travis “Jonesy” Eugene Jones.
He leaves behind his siblings, Randall Jones, Barbara (Bonner) Hall of Owensboro, Volet (Jim) Johnson of Tell City, Indiana; and longtime friends Cathy Ambs and Chuck Snyder.
Celebration of life services will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. January 29th, at Wing Ave. Baptist Church, 628 Wing Ave, Owensboro.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented