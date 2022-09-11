GREENVILLE — Thomas (Tommy Lee) Noffsinger, 75, of Greenville, died on Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 13, 1946, in Muhlenberg County. He was retired from Alcan after 33 years. He was a member at Trinity Pentecostal in Central City. He loved helping family and friends, Church, horses, Case Knives, trapping and hunting. He enjoyed being outside on his tractor. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Noffsinger; mother, Roxie Noffsinger; father, Barney Noffsinger; and sister, Naomi Williams.
He was survived by his wife, Linda Noffsinger; sons, Tim (Tammy) Noffsinger, Andy (Jamie) Noffsinger and Dakota Noffsinger; sisters, Brenda Kay Harper and Anna Jenkins; grandchildren, Tyler Noffsinger, Randall Ward Jr., Jenoah Noffsinger and Jazziah Noffsinger.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Alan Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
