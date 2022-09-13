GREENVILLE — Thomas (Tommy Lee) Noffsinger, 75, of Greenville, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born Sept. 13, 1946, in Muhlenberg County. He retired from Alcan after 33 years. He was a member of Trinity Pentecostal in Central City. He loved helping family and friends, church, horses, Case knives, trapping, and hunting. He enjoyed being outside on his tractor.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Noffsinger; mother, Roxie Noffsinger; father, Barney Noffsinger; and sister, Naomi Williams.
He was survived by his wife, Linda Noffsinger; sons, Tim (Tammy) Noffsinger, Andy (Jamie) Noffsinger, and Dakota Noffsinger; sisters, Brenda Kay Harper and Anna Jenkins; and grandchildren, Tyler Noffsinger, Randall Ward Jr., Jenoah Noffsinger, and Jazziah Noffsinger.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Alan Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation was held at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
