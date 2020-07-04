Thomas “Troy” Ranburger, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 12, 1964, in Daviess County to Larry and Sheila Myers Ranburger.
He was also preceded in death by his father, Larry Ranburger; paternal grandfather and grandmother Hershel and Nell Ranburger from Beech Grove; maternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Ray and Wilma Myers from Richland, Indiana; paternal great-grandfather and grandmother, Richard and Ruth Downey from Rockport, Indiana; and maternal great-grandfather and grandmother, Shelby and Linnie Myers from Rosine.
Troy is survived by his loving mother, Sheila Myers Ranburger of Owensboro; grandmother Marie Downey of Owensboro, who loved him dearly; a sister and her husband, Sheena and Blake Gonzales, and their son, Dawson, from Michigan; a daughter, Charelle of Owensboro; five grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for the loving care that they gave to Troy. Everyone there was so caring, and the family felt very lucky to have such a fine facility located here in Owensboro.
Memories and condolences for the family of Troy Ranburger may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented