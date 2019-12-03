HATFIELD, Ind. -- Thomas Wayne Mattingly, 71, of Hatfield, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Ind.
Tom was born in Owensboro on Nov. 18, 1948, to Leo and Josephine (Yates) Mattingly.
Tom was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and enjoyed going to Owensboro Health Park.
He had worked at Whirlpool Corporation in Evansville, Indiana and later retired from Alcoa.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Doris Stewart, Charles Edward Mattingly and Steve Mattingly.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sue Mattingly, of Hatfield; his children, Michelle Mattingly, of Hatfield, and Tom Mattingly of Richland, Indiana; his grandchildren, Justin Wead, Katelyn Wead, Trey Mattingly and Ty Mattingly; siblings Fred Mattingly, Dennis Mattingly, Judy Whelan, Bill Mattingly, Danny Mattingly and Charlotte Underhill; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Services are at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield. Visitation will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday morning.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
