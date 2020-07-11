Thomas Wayne McIntosh, 73, of Owensboro, died July 9, 2020, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born Jan. 14, 1947, in Muhlenberg County to the late Coy and Era Bell McIntosh. He was a resident home builder and retired coal miner and a member of Luzerne General Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by sisters Muriel Majors and Connie Inez Gray; and brothers Lindle, Leo, Billy and Ricky McIntosh. His hobbies were UK basketball and traveling with grandchildren for baseball and basketball. Not a day went by without a great joke and a big smile. He loved to make us all laugh.
He built many homes in Greenville, Owensboro and Hendersonville, Tennessee. He took great pride in his profession and had a tremendous love for building homes for the special families that would make those houses their homes.
Survivors include wife Judy Ward McIntosh; daughters Vickie Vincent Lampkin (Johnnie) and Kellie Burks (Barry); stepdaughters Lori Edwards (Jimmy Christie), Tina Stallings (Robert), Terri Lovelace (Ray) and Crissy Antipova (Mikhail); grandchildren Dustin Vincent (Miranda), Katie Stofleth, Keaton Stofleth, Tyler Edwards, Jesse Davis (Megan), Jared Davis, Britten Lovelace, Kyle Lovelace and Helena Antipova; brother James McIntosh (Helen); sister Dorthy Casebier; and sister-in-law Debbie McIntosh.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Covenant of Grace Church in Greenville, with the Rev. Delbert Bryant officiating, assisted by the Rev. Shane Garrett. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be Tuesday after 11 a.m. at the church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented