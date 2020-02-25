Thomas “Wayne” Rhinerson, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Owensboro on April 7, 1949, to the late Thomas June and Edna Walker Rhinerson. Wayne was a retired professional land surveyor for Johnson, Depp and Quisenberry. He was a member of the Christian faith. Wayne played softball for 45 years and enjoyed NASCAR and University of Kentucky basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching his grandson play sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his favorite uncle and side kick, Marvin Walker.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Teresa Norvell Rhinerson; his children, Christopher Rhinerson, Shawn Rone, Tara Campbell (Rick) and Hailee Rhinerson; stepchildren Charles Carter and Mary Catherine Carter; grandchildren Jessyca Campbell, Jaren Campbell, Jordyn Campbell, Triston Ranburger, Scott Allen Peerman, Keagyn Rhinerson; great-granddaughter Larayah; siblings Linda Falloway (Glen), Deanna Clayton, Judy Fogle (Steve), Jim Rhinerson (Anita), Marcia Graves (Rich) and Stacy Render (Billy); uncle Joe Rhinerson; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wayne Rhinerson Memorial Fund, C/O James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
