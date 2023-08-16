Thomas Wayne Richardson, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas Oct. 29, 1959, to the late Norris Lee and Martha Clark Richardson. Thomas was a self-employed carpenter for over 25 years and then worked as a truck driver for 15 years. He loved spending time with his family. Thomas loved to play golf and hang out with his “two Adams.” He also enjoyed going to NASCAR races, vacationing with his wife, and visiting the ocean. As a carpenter, he found joy in creating plans for different sites. Thomas had a big heart and found comfort in helping the homeless while traveling as a truck driver.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Tonya Richardson; son, Adam Richardson; daughter, Lily Ann Louise Richardson; stepdaughter, Megan Ash (Adam) and their children, Aiden, Abel, and Moana Ash; and stepson, Bryce Kirkpatrick (Yohanna) and their children, Gavin, Selena, and Hazel Kirkpatrick.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
