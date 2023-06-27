Thomas William Wendt, III, 30, of Owensboro, a much-loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away at his home Thursday, June 22, 2023, from an asthma-related medical emergency. Thomas was born Oct. 14, 1992, in Owensboro. He was a 2011 graduate of Daviess County High School and attended Daviess County Middle School and Highland Elementary. An avid gamer, Thomas enjoyed spending his free time playing League of Legends and Runescape alongside his real-life friends and online community.
Naturally gifted in so many areas, Thomas played on many sports teams during his time in the Daviess County School system, namely basketball, baseball, and soccer. He had a very brief stint as a football player at DCHS until he sustained a nasty broken arm at which point he decided football was not for him and he voluntarily retired. He loved watching sports, especially soccer and University of Kentucky basketball.
A staunch supporter for the legalization of marijuana, he was happy to see the passage of SB47 which allows access to medical cannabis in Kentucky. Thomas worked several years as a grower in the marijuana industry in Colorado and Las Vegas which he believed to be his dream jobs, all the while cultivating (see what I did there?) his skills as a horticulturist.
Thomas loved to discuss politics and was keenly aware of human rights violations and atrocities, both at home and across the world. His mother always believed he missed his calling and would have made an excellent attorney, history professor, or political activist. He was passionate and very bright and had recently embarked on a journey to learn Mandarin. Thomas had a quick, intelligent wit and loved to argue a point. When he argued, he came to play; he was always armed with facts and statistics and the occasional peer-reviewed journal.
Thomas was currently employed by GardaWorld, working at Kimberly Clark, and was looking forward to continuing his education.
Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, William and Shirley Bivins; paternal grandparents, Tom and Leona Wendt; uncle, Terry Wendt; great-uncle, Glenn Hodges; and sister, Britany Wendt.
Left to forever love him and cherish his memory are his mother and step-father, Tracey Bivins Helm and Reggie Helm; his father, Tom Wendt of Nebraska; his deeply loved and respected sister, Tatum Wendt (whose opinion he always valued, whether it appeared he listened or not); sisters, Katie Wendt and Jessica Brown and brother, Cody Wendt, all of Louisiana; his beloved dog, Finley; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens in Owensboro.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden in memory of Thomas.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented