Thomasine Howard Millay Boarman, 85, of Owensboro, died Jan. 2, 2020. She was born in Daviess County on July 24, 1934, to the late William Estil and Inez Gertrude Ward Howard. Thomasine was the love of her family. She loved family gatherings, flowers, gardening and her church. She loved to say "Hi, Hun" to everyone. Mostly she loved her children and her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, James Alfred Millay; her second husband, Donny Boarman; and her siblings, Bill, Ray, Sterling and Lambert Howard and Joyce Cooms.
Thomasine is survived by her children, Terry Millay, Marcia Embry, Kathy King, Barry (Donna) Millay, Bruce Millay, Becky May, Vicki (John) Sigler, Renee (Ronnie) Baxter, Jackie Sigler, Patty Allen, Marty (Lisa) Millay and Shane (Mandy) Millay; 31 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and her brothers, Joseph (Phyllis) Howard and Michael (Judy) Howard.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, with prayers at 5 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville and from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the church.
