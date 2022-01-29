CENTRAL CITY — Thompson Walter Coker, 77, of Central City, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 3:32 p.m. at his residence. Mr. Coker was born on April 15, 1944, in Hartsville, South Carolina. He was a shear and brake operator at Modern Welding, and a member of New Cypress Missionary Baptist Church. He loved all of his precious fur babies, his family, golfing, football, and his Nissan pick-up truck. Most of all, he loved the Lord, his church, and his church family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bobbi Jean Suttle; sister, Alice Simpson; and mother, Mary Woodruff.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Shelton Coker; sons, Michael P. (Connie) Coker and Mark H. (Tracey) Coker; daughter, Kristi (Dwayne) Durall; grandchildren, Kirsty Mendoza, Dalton Coker, Adam B. Coker, Sierra Coker, Joshua Durall, Sydney Durall, and Jewel K. Coker; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Skyleigh, and C.J.; brothers, Howard (Jennifer) Woodruff and Robert (Carla) Woodruff; and sisters, Maggie Haley and Cheryl Woodruff.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
