Threasa Lynn “T-BIRD” Seaton, 64, of Owensboro, went to be with Jesus Monday, July 5th, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final moments at The Heartford House. Threasa was born May 6, 1957, to the late Robert & Wanda Brunell of Fordsville. She is a sister, mother, Nana and friend to many. Threasa worked all her life but at the age of 39, she found her calling in becoming a registered nurse. As an RN, she would make lasting friendships that she would cherish for a lifetime. T-BIRD, you are loved by many. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Fordsville, but regularly attended GracePointe Baptist Church in Owensboro. She was preceded also in death by a brother-in-law, Tim Huff.
Threasa is survived by her daughters, Tonya (Greg) Huff of Fordsville, Jill (Kevin) Snodgrass of Eads, TN, and Whitney (James) Meserve of Reynolds Station; her sisters, Faye (Laddy) Henderson, Jenny (Jerry) Mohler, Lori Huff, and Robin (Mike) Hedden; four grandsons, Avery, Caden, Sebastian, Jacob; and eight granddaughters, Ava, Chloe, Norah, Aubrey, Jayda, Preslee, Ry’Lynne and Addison. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville, with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
