Hawesville — Thurman Kenneth “Kenny” Jackson, 81, of Hawesville, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Heartford House surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hancock County on Dec. 2, 1941 to the late Thurman and Eunice Wells Jackson. Kenny was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was retired from Aleris. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Kenny enjoyed working on his farm, fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Krista Jackson.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karon Jackson; daughter, Marla (Ernie) McFarling; sons, Bryan Kenneth (Melissa) Jackson and Gregory Guy (Tera) Jackson; grandchildren, Hayley McFarling, Ryan McFarling, Noah Jackson, Brooklyn Jackson, Blake Jackson, Ashley Allen and Jacob Lyvers; great-grandchildren, Ella, Sterling and Jagger; sister, Mary Ann McBride; and brother, Leroy Jackson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Serenity Hills. Kenny’s family will be greeting friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com/obituary/Kenny-Jackson.
