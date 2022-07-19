Thurman Lester “Bubba” Pierce, 62, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was born December 14, 1959, in Daviess County to Shirley Bratcher Dukes and the late Charles Pierce. Lester worked for the City of Owensboro Sanitation Department and at Walmart.
Lester enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family. He spent most Sundays watching the two sports he loved, football and NASCAR, and cheering on his favorites.
Along with his father, Lester is preceded in death by his grandparents, Malcolm (Gracie) Hall and Jessie (Francis) Pierce; brothers, Ricky and Jessie Pierce; and brother-in-law, Pete Sparks.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Bratcher (Jewel “Pops”) Dukes; children, Brandon, Steven, and James Pierce; three grandchildren; siblings, Tommy (Lee) Pierce, Theresa (Marty) Humphrey, and Lisa Sparks; and his best buddies, Boomer and Barbara Hall.
The funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Thurman Lester "Bubba" Pierce and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
