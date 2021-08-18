Tia VaShawn Bell Chambers, 40, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Tia was born in Owensboro on Jan. 18, 1981, to Sharon Owens and the late Michael Bell. She graduated from Owensboro High School. Tia was happily married to Brandon Chambers, her ride-or-die partner. They recently celebrated 10 years of marriage.
Tia, a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed making sweet treats for her family, taking pictures with loved ones, creating memories for all occasions and laughing with friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Tia, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend is survived by her husband; her children, Tavius, Omarion, Brianna, Brailee and Bri’elle; her mother, Sharon, and stepfather Jeff; her siblings, Donyel, Meka, Jonathan and Drew; her nieces and nephews, Brad, Kody, Shetiah, Serenity, Jazlyn, Matt, Azauri, Christopher, Dornisha, Hannah and Michael; six aunts and two uncles; and a gang of cousins and friends.
There will be a private service for the family at McFarland Funeral Home on Thursday.
Others are invited to attend virtually by invitation only.
