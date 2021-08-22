BEAVER DAM — Tiffany J. Hudspeth, 36, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tiffany was born in Ohio County and had worked at Tamarlane Industries for many years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Dean Hudspeth.
Survivors include her mother, Nancy Hudspeth of Beaver Dam; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be noon Tuesday at Wilson Cemetery in Horse Branch.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbros
Commented