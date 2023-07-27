REYNOLDS STATION — Tiffany R. Huff, 41, of Reynolds Station, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County May 17, 1982, to Billy and Virginia Crowe Burks. Tiffany enjoyed the Louisville Cardinals, shopping, and spending time with her friends and family, but her favorite thing was watching and supporting her son’s baseball team.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell and Artie Crowe and Roscoe and Mildred Burks.
In addition to her parents, Tiffany is survived by her husband, Jerrod Heath Huff; children, Blake and Brooklyn Huff; sister, Jennifer (Jay) Keener; mother and father-in-law, Frank and Ann Huff; sister-in-law, Samantha (Justin) Aldridge; and nieces and nephews, Taylor, Makenzie, Jaxon, and Griffin Keener and Elizabeth and Savannah Aldridge.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented