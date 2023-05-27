HARTFORD — Tilford Wallace “Wally” Golden, 85, of Hartford, passed away at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home. Wally was born Nov. 17, 1937, in Evansville, Indiana to Ethel Beatrice (Johnson) McDaniel and James Tilford Golden. He attended Central High School and was a veteran in the United States Army and United States Air Force, serving in Korea. Wally worked as a truck driver for Signal Delivery. After retirement, he enjoyed working at Walmart and was a teamster. He also enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. Wally loved life and loved to talk; he especially loved spending time with his friends and family.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel McDaniel and James Golden; daughters, Terry June Golden and Tonya Collett Golden; and sister, Lillian Wood.
Wally is survived by his son, Monty Golden (Tamara); daughters, Sheryl Smiddy, Susie Basham (Jerry), Lisa Rodriquez (Liberato), and Pat Kiefer; sister, Linda Queen-Alvers (Ronnie); brother, J.D. Golden (Gwen); 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Bonnie Clothier.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, at New Assembly Church, 425 KY 15443, Hartford, with Reverend Lealin Geary officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Park Lawn Cemetery, 1526 South Green Rive Road, Evansville, Indiana, with military rites performed by the Vanderburgh County Retired Veterans. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Ave., Evansville, Indiana is handling the arrangements and is honored to serve the family of Wally Golden. Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
Commented