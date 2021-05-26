CINCINNATI — Tim Brown, 60, of Cincinnati, formerly of Owensboro, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 22, 2021. Tim was born and raised in Owensboro and graduated from Owensboro Senior High in 1979.
He married Julie and moved to Cincinnati in 1990, where he worked at Keeneland in Lexington and Turfway Park in Florence. In 1993, he joined the Cincinnati Police Department, eventually earning the rank of lieutenant, his dream job, and one he was very proud of. Tim was a family man and adored his three children. Tim’s other passions included working on cars, playing poker and listening to ’70s rock music, especially Alice Cooper. Tim could always lighten the mood with a joke or a story, and he kept his friends, family and coworkers laughing. He was the life of every party and the heart of our family, a great father and husband and a beloved brother and son. Words cannot express how much Tim will be missed.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, George “Dubby” and Wanda Brown; brother Michael Brown; and nephews Chris Terrell and Ranson Barnett.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Julie Heflin Brown; his children, Elizabeth, Emily and Timothy Brown; brothers Mark (Cathy) Brown of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Phil (Debbie) Brown of Hartford; sisters Debbie Whitney and Jennifer Barnett, both of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, which will include F.O.P. prayers at 3 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. and then will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday before leaving for Immaculate Catholic Church, where the Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. There will also be a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Fraternal Order of Police Queen City Lodge #69 (1900 Central Parkway) in Cincinnati.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral mass for Mr. Brown shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented