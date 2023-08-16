HARNED — Tim Cherry, 64, of Harned, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Jewish Hospital. He retired from Houchens Industries and was a member of Garfield Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Brenda Cherry; daughter, Sarah Cherry; mother, Dean Cherry; and brothers, Terry Cherry and Bobby Cherry.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Garfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Garfield Baptist Church.
